Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,232 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $6,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $509,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,813,360. This represents a 3.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $743,979.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,476,480.50. This represents a 4.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,015 shares of company stock worth $2,483,695 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Twilio from $105.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Twilio from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Twilio from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Baird R W upgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Twilio from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.91.

Twilio Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $125.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.13. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $151.95.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Stories

