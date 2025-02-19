Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. cut its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 70.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,797 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 13,918 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 104.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.91.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $2,025,162.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,821,368.10. The trade was a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $81.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.81.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

