Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,659 Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LW. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $87.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $57.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.99 and a 52 week high of $107.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.75 and a 200 day moving average of $67.54.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.94 per share, with a total value of $182,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,181.64. This trade represents a 12.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Blixt purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.25 per share, for a total transaction of $75,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,611.50. The trade was a 5.51 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

