Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,177 Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 92.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 301.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 0.0 %

SYF opened at $65.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.88 and its 200-day moving average is $58.72. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $39.26 and a 1-year high of $70.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.63.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on SYF shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Compass Point lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $72.50 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.30.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

