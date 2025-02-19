Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $218,000 Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HIG opened at $112.70 on Wednesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.54 and a fifty-two week high of $124.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.04.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 11.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HIG shares. StockNews.com raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

