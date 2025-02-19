Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Invests $254,000 in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDA. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $30.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.25 and a 200 day moving average of $29.95. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $32.71.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.