Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRSP. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CRISPR Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,002,854. This represents a 7.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $52.29 on Wednesday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $36.52 and a one year high of $91.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.98.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.71. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 118.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%. On average, research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CRSP. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.40.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

