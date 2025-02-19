Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Takes $133,000 Position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its position in Stellantis by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Stellantis by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Stock Performance

NYSE:STLA opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $29.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Evercore ISI began coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “inline” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.34.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

