Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Takes $233,000 Position in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,163 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. New Millennium Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 478.6% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RKLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $10.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $13.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $7.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nina Armagno sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $236,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,126,107.22. This represents a 7.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 534,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,297,525. The trade was a 8.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,530 shares of company stock worth $2,944,700 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $27.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.97 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.86. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

About Rocket Lab USA

(Free Report)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.