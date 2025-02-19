Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 20,932 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,932 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $4,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MHD. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 9.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period.

Shares of MHD opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day moving average is $12.28. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0595 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

