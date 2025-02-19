Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $5,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 341.8% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 258,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,420,000 after buying an additional 199,975 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WESCO International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,143,000 after acquiring an additional 22,080 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 30,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 17,682 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 580.8% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 16,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 13,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in WESCO International by 12,056.3% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 11,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WESCO International Stock Performance

NYSE WCC opened at $200.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.01. WESCO International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.02 and a twelve month high of $216.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

WESCO International last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.07). WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 3.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on WESCO International from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on WESCO International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.88.

About WESCO International

(Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

