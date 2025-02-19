Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $5,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Boston Properties by 5,025.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Boston Properties by 60.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB increased its stake in Boston Properties by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 6,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $71.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 711.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.18. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.46 and a 52-week high of $90.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.95.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $1.28. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 0.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,920.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Hilary J. Spann sold 12,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $891,535.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,657.42. This trade represents a 63.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BXP shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.23.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

