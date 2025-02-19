Van ECK Associates Corp Has $4.29 Million Stock Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,907 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Exponent were worth $4,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Exponent by 1.6% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,806,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,535,000 after buying an additional 43,257 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Exponent by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,840,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,644 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exponent by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,388,000 after purchasing an additional 27,339 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exponent by 4.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,505,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,597,000 after purchasing an additional 69,099 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Exponent by 63.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 630,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,701,000 after purchasing an additional 245,086 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXPO opened at $87.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 0.71. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.81 and a 12 month high of $115.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.88.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 27.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Exponent’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

