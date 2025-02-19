Van ECK Associates Corp Has $4.47 Million Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,512 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $4,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 510.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 21,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair initiated coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STRL opened at $130.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.43. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.25 and a 12 month high of $206.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.89, for a total transaction of $351,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,555,726.89. The trade was a 7.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

