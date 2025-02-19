Van ECK Associates Corp Has $4.64 Million Stock Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,447 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $4,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 185.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 152.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 953.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

IBP stock opened at $173.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.49 and its 200-day moving average is $211.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.99. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.02 and a twelve month high of $281.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IBP. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $203.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $238.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $236.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.40.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

