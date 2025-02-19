Van ECK Associates Corp Has $4.66 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Soros Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 54,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 22,884 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Fiserv by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 123,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth $4,709,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Fiserv by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $97,254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

FI opened at $236.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $145.98 and a one year high of $236.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FI. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $214.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.83.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

