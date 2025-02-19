Van ECK Associates Corp Has $5.52 Million Stock Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,387 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $5,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1,855.0% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $72.28 on Wednesday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $221.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.31 and a 200-day moving average of $123.09.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 17.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $153.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,440. The trade was a 29.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.60, for a total transaction of $122,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,718,582.40. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,205 shares of company stock valued at $297,442. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

