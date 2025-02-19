Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 14,953 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,953 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $4,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth $2,114,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Federal Signal by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in Federal Signal by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 12,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Signal Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $98.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.83 and a 200-day moving average of $92.86. Federal Signal Co. has a 52-week low of $76.85 and a 52-week high of $102.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

