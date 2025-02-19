Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 149,957 Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Free Report) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 641,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 149,957 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $5,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of IVR stock opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $534.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average of $8.49. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $9.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

