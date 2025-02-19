Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 48,641 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 210,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,641 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $4,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,092,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $232,767,000 after acquiring an additional 73,851 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,621,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,836,000 after purchasing an additional 98,369 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,485,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,213,000 after buying an additional 371,882 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 807,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,145,000 after buying an additional 9,031 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,535,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MGIC Investment Price Performance

MGIC Investment stock opened at $24.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $18.98 and a 52-week high of $26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.78.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 63.18% and a return on equity of 14.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on MGIC Investment from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Profile

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.