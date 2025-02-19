Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 651 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,882 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 94,125 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $11,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,807,065 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $221,510,000 after buying an additional 168,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock opened at $130.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.06 and a twelve month high of $139.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.82 and a 200-day moving average of $127.48. The company has a market cap of $73.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.27.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,162,365.67. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wolfe Research raised EOG Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.14.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

