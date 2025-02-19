Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 231 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,578 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCD. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.61.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.2 %

MCD opened at $304.85 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $317.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.18. The company has a market capitalization of $218.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.74.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 175.42% and a net margin of 31.79%. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.75, for a total transaction of $84,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,275.25. This represents a 3.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $3,255,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,155,997.80. The trade was a 24.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,906 shares of company stock worth $5,406,382. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

