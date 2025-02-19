VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lowered its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,912 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at $671,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,138,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,428,000 after buying an additional 25,109 shares during the period.

Shares of HYD stock opened at $51.78 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.25.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2067 dividend. This is a boost from VanEck High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

