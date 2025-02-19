Venture Global (NYSE:VG) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VG. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Venture Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Venture Global in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.91.

Get Venture Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on VG

Venture Global Stock Up 6.2 %

Venture Global Company Profile

VG stock opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. Venture Global has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $25.50.

(Get Free Report)

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Venture Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venture Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.