Venture Global (NYSE:VG) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on VG. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Venture Global in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Venture Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Venture Global in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Venture Global in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Venture Global in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.91.

VG stock opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. Venture Global has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

