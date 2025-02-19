Venture Global (NYSE:VG) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on VG. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Venture Global in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Venture Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Venture Global in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Venture Global in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Venture Global in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.91.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Venture Global
Venture Global Price Performance
About Venture Global
Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Venture Global
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Hims & Hers Earnings Could Be a Game Changer—What to Do Now
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- DeepSeek IPO Remains Far Off—Investors Eye 4 Chinese AI Stocks
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Mortgage Market Bottom? Why Rocket Companies Could Be a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Venture Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venture Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.