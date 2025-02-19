Venture Global (NYSE:VG) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VG. Citigroup initiated coverage on Venture Global in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Venture Global in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Venture Global in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on Venture Global in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Venture Global in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.91.

Venture Global stock opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. Venture Global has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $25.50.

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

