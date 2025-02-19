Verus Wealth Management LLC Makes New $680,000 Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Verus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,101 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.8% of Verus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 182,699 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $40,082,000 after purchasing an additional 12,540 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4,528.2% in the fourth quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 15,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 15,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 15,964 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $236.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.74.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $226.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.29%. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $3,054,899.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 349,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,918,559.59. The trade was a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,159,070. The trade was a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,611 shares of company stock valued at $11,122,402. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

