Vista Investment Partners LLC Has $5.43 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,452 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.7% of Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 38,346 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 25,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares during the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192,747 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 49,169 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,726,376.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $139.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.86, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $153.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Phillip Securities reiterated an “accumulate” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. HSBC decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.21.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

