Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 27,367 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 599.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,367 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $55.80 on Wednesday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $122.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.97 and its 200 day moving average is $39.74. The company has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMCI. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.