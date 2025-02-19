Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 3,680 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 10,500.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 98.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the third quarter worth $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRUS. Barclays lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Benchmark raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.86.

Insider Activity at Cirrus Logic

In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 2,051 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $205,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000. This trade represents a 19.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $111.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.91. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.30 and a fifty-two week high of $147.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.76 and a 200-day moving average of $114.66.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.21). Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 16.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

Featured Stories

