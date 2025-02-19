Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 444 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,977,000. Finally, Surience Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,335,000.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $115.73 on Wednesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.16 and a 12 month high of $120.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.18.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
