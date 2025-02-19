Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 970 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elm Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 30.9% during the third quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,322,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,596,000 after acquiring an additional 312,486 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,082,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,448,000 after acquiring an additional 112,352 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,026,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,394,000 after purchasing an additional 14,688 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 895,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,333,000 after purchasing an additional 23,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 870,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEUR stock opened at $60.11 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $53.26 and a 52-week high of $61.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

