Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $1.08 Million Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,861 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 140.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 129.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 26.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1,358.3% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dan Juckniess sold 5,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.31, for a total value of $1,168,007.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,773,988.23. This represents a 19.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 9,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total value of $1,682,326.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,620,592.18. The trade was a 5.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,230 shares of company stock worth $6,379,187. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on SPS Commerce from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $181.00 price target (down previously from $209.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on SPS Commerce from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on SPS Commerce from $198.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.11.

SPS Commerce Price Performance

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $146.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.82. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.39 and a fifty-two week high of $218.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 69.96 and a beta of 0.88.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.21). SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Further Reading

