Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,453 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Corning by 202.4% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Corning during the third quarter worth about $39,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Corning during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $52.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.39. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $55.33.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 193.11%.

In other news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $1,557,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,940,852.48. This represents a 16.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $241,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,213. This trade represents a 42.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,085 shares of company stock worth $2,345,436 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Corning from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Corning from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

