Vontobel Holding Ltd. Lowers Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 54.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,440 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,390.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,180,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $95,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,072 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,304.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 605,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,927,000 after buying an additional 562,154 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,433,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $371,343,000 after buying an additional 538,514 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 630,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,846,000 after buying an additional 297,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,722,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,070,491,000 after buying an additional 211,787 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.36.

NYSE:FIS opened at $69.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.77. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.17 and a 1-year high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 15.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 57.37%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.97 per share, with a total value of $56,058.97. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,098 shares in the company, valued at $887,507.06. The trade was a 6.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

