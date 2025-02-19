Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 225.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,295 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,759 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3,889.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,275 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Devon Energy to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.26.

Devon Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE DVN opened at $34.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.98. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $55.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.41.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 21.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

