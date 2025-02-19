Vontobel Holding Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at $573,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,236,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 3,832.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 368,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,564,000 after acquiring an additional 358,932 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB raised its position in Penumbra by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 21,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at $777,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Penumbra

In related news, CAO Lambert Shiu sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.56, for a total value of $436,122.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,016,625.92. This represents a 8.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.49, for a total transaction of $146,694.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,511,423.56. This trade represents a 0.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,219 shares of company stock valued at $4,426,439 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Penumbra Stock Performance

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $270.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 315.10, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $255.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.29. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.00 and a 52 week high of $277.89.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 8.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Penumbra from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Penumbra from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Penumbra from $232.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Penumbra from $244.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Penumbra from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.36.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

