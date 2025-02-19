Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 1,301 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in FOX by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 118,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after buying an additional 23,704 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in FOX by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 935,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,798,000 after buying an additional 202,972 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in FOX by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. 52.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Price Performance

Shares of FOXA opened at $56.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.76. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $28.28 and a twelve month high of $56.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.01.

FOX Dividend Announcement

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. FOX had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FOX news, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $69,178.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,324.61. This trade represents a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 186,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $8,637,177.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FOXA has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FOX

FOX Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.