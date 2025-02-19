Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 798 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WCN. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections stock opened at $187.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a PE ratio of 51.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.77. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.34 and a twelve month high of $194.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.42 and a 200-day moving average of $181.77.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.04). Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 10.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $198.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

