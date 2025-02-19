WealthPLAN Partners LLC Purchases 362 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,848 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 35,611.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,054,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,892,160,000 after buying an additional 11,023,436 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 36,790.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,660,672 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,497,526,000 after acquiring an additional 8,637,195 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 194.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,486,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,215,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,910 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,377,822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,377,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,763 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Tesla by 52.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,344,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,921,548,000 after buying an additional 2,511,488 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.43, for a total transaction of $2,481,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,226,491.76. The trade was a 6.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.06, for a total value of $39,792,803.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,095,100. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 523,386 shares of company stock worth $195,995,200. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $298.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.50.

Tesla Stock Down 0.5 %

TSLA opened at $354.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 173.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $405.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.75.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

