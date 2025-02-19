Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Stock

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AM

Antero Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $16.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Antero Midstream has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $16.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.75 and its 200 day moving average is $15.24.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 36.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Antero Midstream will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Midstream

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 149.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 21.9% during the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream

(Get Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.