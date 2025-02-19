Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 585,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Westwood Holdings Group worth $8,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 25,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 68,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 38,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 126,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 9,389 shares during the last quarter. 56.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Westwood Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of Westwood Holdings Group stock opened at $16.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.60. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.03. The firm has a market cap of $156.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.27%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Westwood Holdings Group’s payout ratio is presently 181.82%.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

