Wolfe Research Downgrades Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.53.

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $60.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.22. The firm has a market cap of $53.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.13. Robinhood Markets has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $66.91.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 7.52%. Equities analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $1,290,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 706,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,462,727.20. This represents a 3.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 522,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $32,740,686.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,133.40. This trade represents a 99.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,470,607 shares of company stock valued at $197,745,930 over the last 90 days. 19.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 191.6% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

