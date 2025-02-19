WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$281.73.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on WSP Global from C$270.00 to C$310.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on WSP Global from C$295.00 to C$310.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on WSP Global from C$279.00 to C$281.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on WSP Global from C$300.00 to C$305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on WSP Global from C$261.00 to C$279.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of WSP Global stock opened at C$255.50 on Friday. WSP Global has a one year low of C$201.24 and a one year high of C$262.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$250.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$241.43. The firm has a market cap of C$32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.66%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

