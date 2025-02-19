Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 219,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Xometry were worth $9,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XMTR. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Xometry by 360.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 53,991 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Xometry during the third quarter worth approximately $1,586,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Xometry during the third quarter worth $355,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 3rd quarter worth $411,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Xometry by 1.7% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,918,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,088,000 after purchasing an additional 113,264 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xometry alerts:

Insider Transactions at Xometry

In other Xometry news, COO Peter Goguen sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $39,518.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,933 shares in the company, valued at $6,770,834.64. The trade was a 0.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Miln sold 5,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $227,989.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,586.57. This represents a 5.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,312 shares of company stock worth $517,537. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XMTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Xometry from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Xometry from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Xometry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Xometry in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Xometry from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xometry presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on XMTR

Xometry Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Xometry stock opened at $38.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.34 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.55. Xometry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.08 and a 1 year high of $45.33.

Xometry Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.