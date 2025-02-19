Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $4,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. True Vision MN LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 7,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 41,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on Z shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Zillow Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

In other Zillow Group news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 23,388 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total value of $1,987,512.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,443,782.76. The trade was a 19.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,033 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.78, for a total transaction of $251,071.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,732,201.48. The trade was a 5.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,838 shares of company stock valued at $4,617,389 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Z opened at $80.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.93. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.45 and a 1-year high of $89.39. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 2.03.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

