10,156 Shares in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Acquired by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 27,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

FDVV opened at $52.15 on Thursday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $43.10 and a 1 year high of $52.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.55. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

