111 (NASDAQ:YI) Receives “Sell (E+)” Rating from Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings restated their sell (e+) rating on shares of 111 (NASDAQ:YI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.

111 Trading Up 0.4 %

YI stock opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.41. 111 has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $15.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.42.

111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of 111

About 111

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in 111 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd acquired a new stake in 111 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of 111 by 43,619.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 306,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 305,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.32% of the company’s stock.

111, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through the B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies.

