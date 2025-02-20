111 (NASDAQ:YI) Receives “Sell (E+)” Rating from Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings restated their sell (e+) rating on shares of 111 (NASDAQ:YI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.
111 Trading Up 0.4 %
YI stock opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.41. 111 has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $15.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.42.
111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About 111
111, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through the B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies.
