11,239 Shares in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Acquired by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,239 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 0.5% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 15,205 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on eBay from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.13.

In other news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $355,556.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 531,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,575,066.07. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $260,082.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,778.80. This trade represents a 5.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,149 shares of company stock worth $1,746,065. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $69.33 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.97 and a 1 year high of $71.52. The stock has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.53 and its 200-day moving average is $63.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

