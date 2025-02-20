14,650 Shares in International Paper (NYSE:IP) Bought by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 313.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.88.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $57.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.49. International Paper has a one year low of $33.16 and a one year high of $60.36.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). International Paper had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 2.99%. Research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In related news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $35,034.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,896.55. This represents a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

